Nwankwo On Target In Crotone’s Home Loss vs Atalanta

Nigeria striker Simeon Nwankwo scored for Crotone which was not enough to prevent them from losing 2-1 at home to Atalanta, in the Serie A on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Nwankwo scored in the 41st minute to reduce the deficit for Crotone but Atalanta held on for the win.

He has so far found the back of the net three times for Crotone in the current campaign.

The visitor’s two goals were scored by Luis Muriel in the 26th and 38th minutes.

Saturday’s defeat means Crotone are yet to win since returning to the Serie, losing five and drawing one.

They are rooted bottom on just a point while Atalanta move up to second on 12 points in the league table.



By James Agberebi

