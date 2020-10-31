Okechukwu Close To Basaksehir Return After Injury-Induced Layoff

Azubuike Okechukwu has edged ever closer to making a return to action for Istanbul Basaksehir after the Nigerian midfielder stepped up his recovery from a long-term injury.

Okechukwu is yet to make an appearance in any competition for the reigning Turkish Super Lig champions, Basaksehir so far during the 2020/21 season due to the same problem.

And as a matter of fact, the 23-year-old last took part in a competitive football match almost five months ago precisely on June 13 when Basaksehir defeated Alanyaspor 2-0.

A quick check on soccerway.com revealed Okechukwu actually picked up the injury which the website simply described as a knock three days after facing Alanyaspor on June 16.

But after missing Basaksehir’s 2-0 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League group tie at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Wednesday, he is set to return.

Okechukwu tweeted with a video of himself on the pitch: “Step…