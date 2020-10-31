Oshoala Scores Again As Barca Ladies Thrash Betis Away

Asisat Oshoala was on target again for Barcelona Ladies who thrashed Real Betis 5-0 away in Saturday’s league clash, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala also found the back of the net in Barcelona’s last league game which was a 6-0 win at CD Sporting Huesca.

The reigning African Women Player of the Year, scored in the 46th minute to make it 3-0 in favour of Barcelona.

With 20 minutes left in the game Oshoala was withdrawn.

She has now scored two goals in four league appearances so far this season for Barcelona, who top the league table on 12 points.

They have won all their four opening games of the new campaign.

