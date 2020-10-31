Premier League: Liverpool Overcome West Ham, Extend Unbeaten Home Run

Reigning champions Liverpool came from behind to beat West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield.

The Reds have now extended their unbeaten home league run to 63 games (52 wins, 11 draws), matching their best-ever such streak set in December 1980.

Only Chelsea (86 games ending in 2008) have ever had a longer unbeaten home run in English top-flight history.

Saturday’s win took Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table on 16 points, usurping Everton who are now second.

West Ham took the lead in the 10th minute but Mohamed Salah equalised for Liverpool from the penalty spot on 42 minutes.

And with five minutes left in the game, summer signing Diogo Jota scored the winner to give Liverpool the win.

