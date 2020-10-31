Premier League: Mendy Equals Cech’s Record As Chelsea Thrash Struggling Burnley

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League following a convincing 3-0 victory against struggling Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Chelsea drawn their last two Premier League fixtures.

Mendy is now the first Chelsea goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in their first three Premier League games since Petr Čech in 2004.

For Burnley they have now failed to win any of their last five games.

Hakim Ziyech opened scoring for Chelsea in the 26th minute before Kurt Zouma doubled their lead on 63 minutes.

Zouma has now scored three Premier League goals this season for Chelsea, more than any other player at the club.

And in the 70th minute Timo Werner added the third goal to secure the comfortable win.

Chelsea move up to fourth position on 12 points while Burnley are bottom in the league table.

