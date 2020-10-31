Premier League: Walker On Target As Man City Secure Narrow Win Against Sheffield United

Kyle Walker scored the decisive goal as Manchster City recorded a 1-0 away win against Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Walker hit the target two minutes before the half hour mark after he was set up by Kevin De Bruyne.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made a number of saves to deny the visitors and the Blades were an improved side in the second half, but they lacked a finishing touch. John Lundstram – who has turned down an improved deal with the club – lifted an effort just over the crossbar in the 70th minute in the pick of their chances.

It leaves Chris Wilder’s side without a Premier League win this season and they remain in 19th place with one point.

The victory moves Man City into seventh ahead of the remaining weekend’s games and they are now unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions.

