Simy Eyes 3rd Serie A Goal As Crotone Target 1st Win

Simy Nwankwo will be looking to score his third Serie A goal of the 2020/21 season when Crotone play host to Atalanta at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Saturday.
Simy failed to score when ten-man Crotone lost 4-2 to Cagliari in a Serie A tie at the Sardegna Arena last Sunday. He was replaced by Emmanuel Riviere on 89 minutes.
He gave a good account of himself but could not add to his pair of league strikes, both from the spot vs Sassuolo and Juventus before his 89th-minute substitution.
The lanky Nigerian striker had scored his second goal of the season to help Crotone to secure their first point following a 1-1 draw with Juventus a fortnight ago.
The Pythagoreans face a daunting task vs free-scoring Atalanta on Saturday afternoon, looking to capitalise on the visitors’ recent league results and demanding…
Source: Complete Sports