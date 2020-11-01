Al Ahly Forward Ajayi Deserves A Spot In Super Eagles

Former Nigeria winger Emmanuel Amuneke believes Junior Ajayi is good enough to play for the Super Eagles.

Ajayi has impressed for Al Ahly this season , scoring 11 goals in 42 games across all competitions.

Despite making big impact at club level , he has not been well recognised on the international scene.



Ajayi has been capped once by Nigeria, featuring for just two minutes in a 2-0 friendly defeat to Serbia in 2018.

“I believe that Ajayi deserves to be given an opportunity like every other player and then it is up to him to take the opportunity,” Amunike told ESPN.

“He has been with Ahly for many years now and he has been doing very well and playing at a high level consistently. I think that looking at what he has done with Ahly club he deserves to be given the opportunity.

“It will now be up to him to…