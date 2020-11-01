Barcelona Laliga Giants Face Filing For Bankruptcy

Laliga giants Barcelona are at risk of bankruptcy unless the club can agree a fresh round of pay cuts, it has been claimed.

Stars of the Calatan club already accepted a wage decrease, said to be as much as 70 per cent, in the spring amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the club’s finances continue to spiral out of control with losses of £88million announced in early October.

Debt levels hit £443m with revenue down by £122.5m – leaving the Spanish side lightyears from their pre-pandemic boasts of topping one billion euros in annual income.

The situation has drawn the club back to the negotiating table with a fresh round of pay cuts forecast.

According to Catalan radio station RAC1, Barcelona have until Thursday to reach a settlement.

Unless they can cut £171m from their wage bill, the five-time Champions League winners reportedly risk having to file for bankruptcy.

The Blaugrana were…