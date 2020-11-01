Charlton Manchester United Diagnosed With Dementia

Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia.

The news follows the death of his older brother Jack in July and fellow England 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles on Saturday, both of whom had been diagnosed with dementia in later life.

Another two of the Three Lions’ 1966 heroes, Ray Wilson and Martin Peters, died in 2018 and 2019 respectively after living with dementia.

Widely regarded as one of England’s greatest-ever players, Charlton played every minute of the World Cup triumph on home soil in 1966.

He would go on to win the Ballon d’Or later that year before inspiring Manchester United to the European Cup in 1968 with two goals in the final against Benfica.

In all, Charlton scored 249 goals in 758 games for United, a club record until it was surpassed by Wayne…