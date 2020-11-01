Drama As Anambra Football Stakeholders Decide

Anambra State Football Association (AnSFA) Elections held on Friday, October 30 is making waves in Nigeria’s football circle.

Despite running as an unopposed candidate for the Chairmanship position, Chikelue Iloenyosi still lost.

The Election was widely acclaimed to be seamless, the best ever in the history of football elections in the State.

Iloenyosi recorded one good vote and nineteen bad votes against out of the 20 votes cast.

The hitchfree election which took place at the Catholic Pastoral and Retreat Centre Okpuno, Awka, Anambra State under the supervision of NFF legal officer, Joshua Onoja commenced with the dissolution of the AnSFA Caretaker Committee board by its Chairman, Sir Victor Nwangwu.

Victor Aniekwena was elected the Vice Chairman of the AnSFA board with a landslide victory, polling a total of nineteen votes as against zero vote for his opponent and former NFF presidential candidate, Chinedu Okoye.

