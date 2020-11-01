Ex-Napoli Forward Carnevale: Osimhen Needs To Be More Selfish In Front Of Goal

Former Napoli striker Andrea Carnevale expects Victor Osimhen to be selfish in front of goal in order for him to be the club’s leading marksman, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen linked up with Napoli in a big money move from French Ligue 1 club Lille this summer.

The 21-year-old has scored once and recorded one assist in six appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.

Carnevale however insists Osimhen can be more prolific for Gennaro Gatuso’s side but wants the forward to be more greedy in front of goal.

“For me, the Napoli squad is very strong. Together with that of Inter it can challenge Juve,”Carnevale said in an interview with Radio Cre.

“I know Osimhen. For me, he is very strong. I advised him to be less generous towards his teammates and to start dedicating himself to scoring,…