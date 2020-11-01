Holland: Okoye Concedes Four Goals On League Debut For Sparta Rotterdam

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye conceded four goals on his league debut for Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam, reports Completesports.com.

Sparta Rotterdam lost 4-1 to Heerenveen at the Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel making it a disappointing afternoon for the 21-year-old.

Henk Veerman bagged a brace for the visitors in the game with Benjamin Nygren and Jan Paul van Hecke scoring the other goals.

Okoye has made four appearances across all competitions for Sparta Rotterdam this season.

He linked up with the modest club on free transfer this summer after severing ties with German club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The young goalie is in Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone.

By Adeboye Amosu

