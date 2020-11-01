Ighalo Not Listed As Arsenal Beat Man United To Claim First Away Win At Old Trafford In 14 Years

Arsenal claimed a first Premier League win against Manchester United at Old Trafford since 2006 following a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the hero for Arsenal after converting a second half penalty.

Arsenal have now won away at a “big six” side in the Premier League for the first time since a 2-0 win against Manchester City in January 2015, ending their 29-game winless run (10 draws, 19 loss).

Also, United have failed to win any of their opening four top-flight games at Old Trafford for the first time since 1972-73, a campaign in which they finished 18th.

Arsenal are now in eight position on 12 points while United are 15th on seven points.

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo was not included in the United squad.

The first big chance for United came in the 21st minute as Marcus Rashford picked up a…