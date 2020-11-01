Iwobi Subbed On As Everton Lose To Newcastle United

Alex Iwobi featured as a substitute as Everton fell to a 2-1 away defeat to Newcastle United in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Iwobi replaced Jonjoe Kenny 13 minutes from time.

The 24-year-old has made five league appearances for Everton this season.



Callum Wilson put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after Andre Gomes clumsily fouled the striker.

The former Bournemouth man wrapped up the points by finishing off a counter-attack, spearheaded by Ryan Fraser six minutes from time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin set up a grandstand finish with a neat finish in the 90 minute but it only proved to be a consolation.

