Laliga Celebrates Oshoala’s Impressive Scoring Form After Goal Vs Betis

Spanish top flight organiser Laliga congratulated Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala for her impressive scoring run, after she scored in Barcelona Ladies’ 5-0 win at Real Betis on Saturday.

Oshoala Scored Barcelona’s third goal which was her second in four league appearances this season.

It was the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year’s 29th goal in 30 games.

And reacting to her goal, Laliga wrote:”30 games, 29 goals. Another goal today… (Saturday) @AsisatOshoala’s record for @FCBfemeni is crazy!”

Barcelona top the league table on 12 points after winning all their four opening games.

They were awarded the league title last season after the campaign was abandoned due to Covid-19.

By James Agberebi

