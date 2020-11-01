Mukairu Scores On Anderlecht Debut In Win Vs Royal Antwerp

Nigerian forward Paul Mukairu got the only goal on his debut for Anderlecht as they beat visiting Royal Antwerp 1-0, in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Mukairu was introduced in the 63rd minute by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, coach of Anderlecht, for his first game.

The 20-year-old forward then netted in the 76th minute to give Anderlecht the win.

Anderlecht have now won back-to-back games in the league following victory against Kortrijk last time out.

They are now fifth on 20 points in the Belgian top flight.

Mukairu joined Anderlecht from Turkish Super Lig outfit Antalyaspor where he scored three goals in 27 appearances.

By James Agberebi

