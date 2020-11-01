Nwakali Celebrates First LaLiga Start For Huesca Despite Defeat To Real Madrid

Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has celebrated his full LaLiga debut for SD Huesca, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakali made his first start in the top flight for the Azulgranas in their 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was replaced by Sandro Ramirez in the 57th minute.

Despite his side losing the game, Nwakali took to the social media to celebrate his appearance.

“Positive over what we can do better #realmadrid #huesca,” he wrote on Instagram after the game.

Nwakali has made three league appearances for Huesca this season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


