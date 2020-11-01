Setien Ex-Barca Coach Admits Messi Is Difficult To Manage

Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien has admitted that Lionel Messi is hard to manage.

Setien was appointed coach at Barcelona in January after the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde, but he lasted just over six months at the club before being shown the door.

The 62-year-old believes Messi is the ‘best of all time’ but claims he has a way of getting what ‘he wants’.

In an interview with El Pais, Setien spoke about the difficulty of managing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I think Messi is the best of all time,’ Setien said. ‘There have been other great players who have been great, but the continuity that this boy has had throughout the years has not been had by anyone.

“Leo is difficult to manage. Who am I to change him! If they have accepted him as he is for years and have not…