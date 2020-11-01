Setien On Why It’s Not Easy To Manage Messi; Barca’s 2-8 Loss To Bayern

Former Spain coach, Vincente del Bosque – who currently holds the record as the only football coach with Champions League, European Championship, World Cup and Intercontinental Cup titles, got Quique Setien to talk elaborately, for the first, time since his sacking as FC Barcelona coach, as published by Elpais.com.

Setien speaks about the infamous Barca’s 2-8 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the 2019/2020 Champions League, the challenges of managing the Lionel Messi-led star-studded Blaugrana.

Excerpts …

Vincente del Bosque: Lugo, Las Palmas, Betis and eight months at Barcelona. Did you notice a big difference in the behavior of the dressing room from those first clubs to the last?

Quique Setien: Yes, yes. The experience at Barça has been extraordinary. I have had the opportunity to experience something unique. I told the players that I had never been in a dressing room like that, that I was with the best players in the world.

DB: I think there are…