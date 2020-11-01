‘We Have Seen His Quality’- Stoke Boss O’Neill Heaps Praise On Mikel After Win Vs Rotherham United

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil hopes John Mikel Obi will maintain his impressive form at the club as they continue their push for a return to the Premier League this season , reports Completesports.com.

The former Nigeria captain was in fine form as the Potters secured a slim 1-0 home win against Rotherham United at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer this summer has featured in every minutes of Stoke City’s nine Sky Bet Championship games this season.

Read Also: Championship: Mikel Stars In Stoke City’s Win Vs Rotherham; Troost-Ekong Falls With Watford

O’Neil, who was elated to see his side return to winning ways again after Wednesday’s 2-0 away defeat at Swansea City has nothing but praise for Mikel.

”I think John Obi has done very well as well, particularly we’ve seen his quality in recent games,”O’Neil said after the game.

“We believe we…