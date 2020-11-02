Akpoguma, Awoniyi Clash As Hoffenheim Host Union Berlin Tonight

Super Eagles new boy, Kevin Akpoguma is set to clash with his compatriot, Taiwo Awoniyi, as TSG 1899 Hoffeinhem host Union Berlin in a Bundesliga matchday-6 game tonight at the PreZero Arena..

Defence star, Akpoguma saw 90 minutes of action as Hoffeinheim played out a 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen last weekend while forward Awoniyi starred for 20 minutes as Freiburg held Union Berlin to a 1-1 draw also last weekend.

Akpoguma, 25, has been a mainstay in the heart of Hoffeinheim defence, having made five appearances this season while Awoniyi, 23, is on loan at Union Berlin from Liverpool and has made three appearances for the club.

Interestingly, both Akpoguma and Awoniyi are former youth internationals with the former starring for Germany while the latter starred for Nigeria. However, Akpoguma have now switched his full international allegiance to Nigeria.

