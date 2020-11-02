Amokachi Backs Okoye To Bounce Back For Sparta Rotterdam After Home Defeat Vs Heerenveen

Legendary Nigerian forward Daniel Amokachi is confident Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will bounce back after suffering heavy defeat at home with Sparta Rotterdam against Heerenveen.

Okoye made his second appearance for Sparta Rotterdam but could not prevent them from losing 4-1.

He was also in goal for Sparta in their Cup game which they lost on penalties last week

“He should see the positive side and if it has to do with his mistakes then it is something he must correct,” Amokachi said on his programme ‘Bull’s Pit’ on Brila FM on Monday.

“And as a coach you must be very wary the way you communicate with your goalkeeper. For example (Carlo) Ancelotti left (Jordan) Pickford out and he was asked before the game against Newcastle and he said he needed to rest.

“But we all know it’s because Pickford has conceded lot’s of goals. You don’t expect him to come out and Pickford has been bad lately…