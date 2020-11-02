Anambra Football Stakeholders Reject Iloenyosi As State FA Boss

A forum known as Oganiru Anambra Football Group has issued a strongly-worded statement, alleging that former Super Eagles fringe defender, Chikelue Iloenyosi is an interloper who the State’s football stakeholders have rejected at the polls following his ambition and move to become a substantive chairman of Anambra State Football Association (AnSFA).

AnSFA elections that will usher in a new board have been engulfed by crises following the disqualification of Dr. Emeka Okeke who resigned as the Caretaker Committee Chairman in order to contest for a substantive position.

Iloenyosi who failed to win last Friday’s Chairmanship election in Awka despite running as a sole candidate, has been labelled an unpopular candidate who wanted force his way to the position of AnSFA chairman.

A statement released by Oganiru Anambra Football Group signed by it’s Chairman, Chief Okwuchukwu Udeoyeke, and Secretary, Chinweoke Anakwue, accused Iloenyesi of employing campaign of calumny…