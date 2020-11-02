Balogun Celebrates ‘Important’ Rangers Win Against Kilmarnock

Leon Balogun is delighted to see Rangers record another important win following Sunday’s 1-0 victory against Kilmarnock at the Rugby Park, reports Completesports.com.

James Tavernier netted the winning goal from the spot on 19 minutes.

The goal came after Ross Millen handled the ball in the box with the Gers captain slotting the ball calmly past Danny Rodgers for his tenth goal of the campaign.



Balogun, who started the game on the bench replaced Alfredo Morelos four minutes from time.

“Got them big 3 points that WE came for + another clean sheet 🇬🇧,” Balogun wrote on his Twitter handle.

The centre-back has made six league appearances for Rangers this season.

