Bayern Munich Withdraw Alaba Contract Offer

Bayern Munich have withdrawn their offer of a contract extension to David Alaba, according to the club’s president Herbert Hainer.

Alaba, 28, is out of contract next summer and is set to leave the Bavarian on a free transfer.

Clubs in England and Spain are interested in his services.

The versatile defender has made almost 400 appearances for Bayern and won 17 major honours since making his debut at the Allianz Arena in 2010.

Bayern had hoped Alaba would extend his stay after he helped the club to the treble last season – but any hope of the versatile defender penning a new deal appears to be gone as Hainer confirmed the offer is no longer on the table.

“We presented him with a really, very good, very fair, competitive offer – especially during these times,” the Bayern chief said, as per Bavarian outlet BR24 .



“We told David’s agent during the last meeting that we wanted clarity and an answer by the…