Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool Chase Michael Olise

Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in signing Reading midfielder Michael Olise.

Olise has caught the eye of the Premier League heavyweights following his impressive form for Reading in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The 18-year-old has scored two goals and recorded three assists in 10 appearances for the Royals this term.

Everton, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the talented youngster.

The France youth international has 18 months left on his Reading contract.

