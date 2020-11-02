Eagles Roundup: Chukwueze Ends Laliga Goal Drought In Villarreal’s Win Vs Valladolid; Iheanacho Benched As Leicester Thrash Leeds Away

Samuel Chukwueze netted his first goal of the season and ended his Laliga goal drought, after scoring in Villarreal’s 2-0 home draw against Real Valladolid on Monday night, Completesports.com reports.

The last time Chukwueze scored in Spain’s top flight was in November 2019 in a 3-1 home defeat to Celta Vigo.

Chukwueze opened scoring for Vilarreal in the 21st minute before Pau Torres added the second goal on 37 minutes.

The Super Eagles winger was later replaced by Takefusa Kubo in the 64th minute.

The win took Villarreal to third on 15 points in the Laliga table.

The Yellow Submarines have now gone undefeated in their last seven games in all competitions.

In the Premier League, Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for Leicester City who thrashed Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road.

A brace from Youri Tielemans and a goal each from Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes, sealed the win for the Foxes.

Barnes broke the deadlock in the 2nd minute while Tielemans added the second…