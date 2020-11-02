I Wish Thomas Partey Was In Man United’s Midfield

Roy Keane admits he ‘wishes’ Manchester United had signed Arsenal star Thomas Partey and believes the midfielder can match Patrick Vieira’s achievements at Arsenal.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder who joined Arsenal in a £45 million deal from Atletico Madrid on deadline day, delivered a brilliant display at Old Trafford as the Gunners sealed a 1-0 win over United.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty in the second half secured victory for Mikel Arteta’s side, while Partey dominated the midfield battle against Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

And United legend Keane was impressed with the Gunners’ latest signing.

“Brilliant, I thought he was outstanding,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“We said before the game, this guy’s no mug, he’s played for a big club, he’s played in big competitions.

“We saw, when you…