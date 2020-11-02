Ibitoye Welcome Back To HotSport After Super Eagles Assignment

After a five-and-a-half-year hiatus from active sports journalism, Toyin Ibitoye, returned to the beat last week following his completion of an acclaimed and highly successful tour of duty as the Media Officer of the Super Eagles.

And leading sports production and marketing company, HotSports Nigeria Ltd has finalised plans to formally welcome back the brilliant and resourceful purveyor of sports news and information whose experience cuts across the print and electronic media.

The event slated for Studio 2 inside the Company’s sprawling television production complex in Ikeja, Lagos takes place 4pm, Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Leading the welcome party will be Taye Ige, President/CEO assisted by top officials of the Company. Expected to grace the event will be Ibitoye’s friends and family members, top officials of the Nigerian Football Federation and other leading lights of the football…