Iheanacho Guns For 22nd Goal, 44th Win In EPL; Aina, Ajayi Target 1st Win

Nigeria forward, Kelechi Iheanacho will be hoping to score his first Premier League goal of the season tonight when he travels to Elland Road for the first time since he started playing in England.

The former Golden Eaglets star who will be hoping to get his second start in the competition this term when Leicester City play against Leeds United will also be seeking his first Premier League goal against the newcomers to the top flight in England.

The Nigerian has scored once against Leeds but it was in a League Cup game at the King Power stadium where he scored the Foxes’ first goal in a 3-1 triumph in October 2017.

Currently Nigeria’s eighth most lethal striker in the Premier League,a goal for Iheanacho tonight will be his 22nd,four short of the 26 scored by Victor Anichebe who sits as the seventh top scoring player in the competition.

