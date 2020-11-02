Kaizer Chiefs Will Bounce Back From Orlando Pirates Defeat

Daniel Akpeyi insists Kaizer Chiefs will bounce back stronger from Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Orando Pirates, reports Completesports.com.

The Amakhosi put up a shambolic display in the MTN8 semi-final, first leg fixture.

Gavin Hunt’s side will look to bounce back from the disappointing defeat when they take on TS Galaxy in a Premier Soccer League clash on Wednesday at the FNB Stadium.

“We put ourselves on the back foot and it is very important now that every single of us realise where we are going wrong and we are trying to work on that,” Akpeyi told the Chiefs media team.

“We know that all we need to do is put everything that we have into the next game to make sure that we make up for the loss against Pirates because at the moment in time the earlier we start getting points, the earlier for us to actually be on…