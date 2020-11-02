Mukairu Voted Anderlecht MOTM In Win Vs Royal Antwerp

Nigerian forward Paul Mukairu was voted Anderlecht Man of the Match after their 1-0 win against Royal Antwerp, in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Anderlecht announced Mukairu as the club’s best player on their verified Twitter handle.

Also Read: Balogun Celebrates ‘Important’ Rangers Win Against Kilmarnock

The 20-year-old marked his debut for Anderlecht by scoring the only goal of the game after coming off the bench in the second half.

Mukairu joined Anderlecht from Turkish Super Lig outfit Antalyaspor where he scored three goals in 27 appearances.

Sunday’s win means Anderlecht have now won back-to-back games in the league following victory against Kortrijk last time out.

They are now fifth on 20 points in the Belgian top flight.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…