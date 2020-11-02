Napoli Players Must Give Osimhen Better Service To Score Goals

Gennaro Gattuso says his midfielders must improve their delivery into the box for Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen as he rues yet another home loss for Napoli.

Gattuso critically appraised The Partenopei performance in the 0-3 home loss to Sassuolo on Sunday, and said that Osimhen didn’t get enough links in the Serie A matchday-6 game for raids on the opponents’ goal.

The Super Eagles Forward has so far netted one goal and an assist from five games in the Serie A. Gattuso believes that the striker can score if his teammates give him better Service.

‘We didn’t convert our chances, we could’ve done more, there’s no point talking about a penalty,” Football Italia quoted Gattuso to have told Sky Sports Italia.

Also Reads: Mukairu Voted Anderlecht MOTM In Win Vs Royal Antwerp



“If you don’t press Sassuolo well, then Boga and Traore can cause real problems. Our tempo was too slow when Sassuolo had the ball….