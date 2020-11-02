Onuachu Replaces Injured Simon For Sierra Leone Games

Genk forward Paul Onuachu has been called up as replacement for the injured Moses Simon in Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone, Completesports.com reports.

Simon picked up an injury in Nantes’ 3-0 home defeat to Paris- Saint Germain last Saturday.

The winger featured for 25 minutes in the encounter before he was substituted.

“@NGSuperEagles update: Paul Onuachu has been called up as replacement for injured @Simon27Moses #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong,”reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Read Also:Mikel Nominated For Stoke City’s October Player Of The Month Award

Onuachu was part of Nigeria’s squad for last month’s friendlies against African champions Algeria and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

He was named as replacement for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for the friendlies.

The 26-year-old has…