Pinnick Assures NFF Will Boost Super Falcons Squad For Future Games

The president of the Nigeria’ football federation Amaju Pinnick has assured Nigerians that every effort has been made to boost the Super Falcons for future engagements.

He spoke on the team recently in Abuja when he paid a visit to the Glass house, the new abode of the Nigerian women football league.

“We have gotten a new coach for the senior women national team and there are new foreign based Nigerian players who have declared their interest to play for the country. Young and enterprising players for us to prove women AFCON is our birthright.”

He further explained that the NFF is working towards getting two friendly matches for the team to get them ready for the engagements.

The NFF recently contracted Coach Randy Waldrum to tinker the team to the next level after Thomas Dennerby unceremoniously walked out on his job, poaching Precious Dede,

to…