Premier League: Aina On Target, Ajayi In Action As Fulham Beat West Brom To Claim First Win

Ola Aina scored his first goal for Fulham as they claimed their first win in the Premier League this season with a 2-0 home win against West Bromwich Albion on Monday night, Completesports.com reports.

Aina’s Super Eagles teammate Semi Ajayi was in action and saw action for 90 minutes.

Also in action for Fulham were Tosin Adarabioyo and Ademola Lookman who was later replaced on 90 minutes.

Aina who was featuring in his fifth appearance for Fulham, scored the second goal in the 30th minute.

Bobby Reid had put Fulham 1-0 ahead in the 26th minute.

Fulham now have one win in seven Premier League games while West Brom are yet to win after the same number of games.

The London club occupy 17th place on four points and the Baggies are 18th on three points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

