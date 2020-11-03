Aina Urges Fulham To Kick On After Impressive West Brom Win

Ola Aina says it is important for Fulham to build on their impressive win against West Bromwich Albion, reports Completesports.com.

The Cottagers edged out West Brom 2-0 on Monday night to record their first win of the campaign.

Aina scored Fulham’s second goal of the game, thunderous left-footed strike into the top corner, to help the hosts on their way to a comfortable win over Slaven Bilic’s West Brom.

This was their finest display since earning promotion, with debutant defender Joachim Andersen helping secure a first clean sheet of the season, too, and Aina says that, after the relief of getting their first win, such a performance must be the minimum expectation going forward.

“It was massive,” Aina told Standard Sport

“Everyone knows it has been a tough start to the season and to get the three points and the clean sheet, those things are very important.

“We dug in and really showed some…