Arokodare Has Qualities That Aren’t Easy To Find

FC Cologne General Manager, Horst Heldt, while giving his perspectives on the German top flight performers in this interview with Bundesliga, he also talks up the prodigious talent of his side’s 19 year old Nigerian striker, Tolu Arokodare – a loanee from Latvian side Valmiera, which is bound to interest Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and the NFF.

You have made two new signings from Berlin. Duda from Hertha and Andersson from Union. How have they been received and what are their strengths?

Heldt: “I am very happy with both of them. It is still difficult for Ondrej Duda because he is a creative player, a ten, so it is important that he has a grasp of the patterns of play and the runs that we make. Everyone has to understand how he plays, what runs he makes, and he has to understand what the rest of the attack does around him. Those are the kinds of things that just take time. We have to give him and the team time. He has already shown quality in these few games…