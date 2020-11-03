Awua: My Time For Greatness Will Come

Nigerian midfielder, Theophilus Awua, who recently joined Italian Serie B side, AS Cittadella, as a loanee from newly prompted Serie A club, Spezia Calcio, is looking to become a mainstay in manager Roberto Venturato’s team pushing to make massive impact this term.

Citta are currently fifth in the Serie B table on 10 points. Venturato’s men have recorded three wins, one draw and a loss (in the last game against Monza).

In this exclusive interview with

RAFFAELE CAMPO for Completesports.com, Awua talks up his chances of becoming a better player at Cittadella.

Awua, how are these first few months going for you in Citadella?

Awua: “Well, not as I wanted, but well. Except the last game [vs Monza], the team is winning and this is the most important thing, more than the individual player”.

You have played twice in the Italian Cup, but not yet in the league. Did you expect more playing time?

Awua: “It is obvious that everyone in a team wants to play and not to sit on…