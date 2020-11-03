Dessers Vows To Continue Fight For Super Eagles Shirt

Genk forward Cyriel Dessers is disappointed to be left out of Nigeria’s squad for this month’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone but is determined to make a return to the team.

Dessers made his debut for the three-time African champions in last month’s friendly against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The 25-year-old played the last 15 minutes of the game after replacing captain Ahmed Musa.

He was however overlooked by head coach Gernot Rohr for the double-header against the Leone Stars and will now have wait till 2021 to make his competitive debut for the West Africans.

Dessers has however vowed to keep working hard in order to regain his place in the team.

“It was nice to be on the score sheet again this weekend. I felt it’s been a long time coming for me and I hope to build on this goal in my subsequent matches,” the former Heracles Almelo striker told AOIFootball.

“On not…