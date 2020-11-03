Emery Thumbs Up Chukwueze , Teammates After Win Vs Valladolid

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has praised Samuel Chukwueze and his teammates following the side’s 2-0 win against Real Valladolid in their LaLiga clash at the Estadio La Ceramica on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze opened scoring for the Yellow Submarine in the 21st minute of the encounter.

It was the 21-year-old’s first league goal since November 2019.

Pau Torres netted the second goal eight minutes before the break.

“The game had different moments. In the first half we controlled the game as we wanted, reaching their area in danger. Furthermore, we conceded very little to the rival,”Emery told the club website.

“In the second half we progressively lost punch, although we continued to create chances. Valladolid also had chances and that made us have some doubts. In general, we are very satisfied and we deserved to win.”

Chukwueze was replaced by Takefusa Kubo in the 63rd…