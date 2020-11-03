Fantasista Tips — Gameweek 3 of Champions Fantasy

This is the time where usually you would pull the Wildcard out of your pocket. Here are some names you just can’t miss for the double-headers.

Games came thick and fast, in this fast-paced crunched-up season. And when it comes to transfer options, there’s no time to dwell, especially when the most wanted double-headers of the group stage are about to happen.

As always, we are looking for 4 differentials, from all the possible time slots of the gameweek.

Ángel Correa | Atlético Madrid | M | 6.5M | In 0% of teams

Either in one of the flanks, or right next to Félix, this little talent is a Diego Simeone favourite. Two assists in his last two games are enough to warrant out attention for Tuesday’s early kick-off. Lokomotiv have conceded two goals in all of their last four games in every competition. Promising!

Lassina Traoré | Ajax | F | 5.0M | In 3% of teams

With a price tag of just 5.0M, he is your best bet…