Flying Eagles Beat Amateur Club To Claim Second Friendly Win

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles recorded their second friendly win after defeating Tripple 44 Football Club 3-0 in Abuja on Tuesday morning, Completesports.com reports.

The friendly is part of preparations for the Flying Eagles ahead of the WAFU B Zonal qualifiers where they are drawn in Group B with Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

The WAFU B Zonal will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

A brace from Chukwudi Igbokwe and a goal from Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi sealed the win for Ladan Bosso side.

In their first friendly against KCG Academy on Sunday, the Flying Eagles triumphed 5-0 with Ikwuemesi also on target.

The WAFU B Zonal qualifiers will kick-off on November 14 to 29 2020 in Lome, Togo.

The top two teams (finalists) in other qualification zones will qualify for the U-20 AFCON in Mauritania which will hold…