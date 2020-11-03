Giggs Legendary Manchester United Winger Arrested

Legendary Manchester United winger and current Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been arrested on ­suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend Kate Greville.

Cops were called to Giggs’ £1.7million home in Worsley just after 10pm on Sunday amid reports of “a disturbance”.

The 46-year-old was questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

Police said the arrested man was released on bail pending enquiries.

Giggs emerged from Pendleton police station on Monday afternoon after hours of questioning, and was whisked away in a black Mercedes.

Sources said he had been living in the house which he bought for his…