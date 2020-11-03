Kanu Legendary Nigerian Striker Reacts To Arsenal’s Win At Man United

Legendary Nigerian striker Nwankwo Kanu has reacted to his former club Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arsenal claimed their first Premier League win against Manchester United at Old Trafford since 2006.

Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game after converting from the penalty spot.

Sunday’s win means United are yet to win at home in the league this campaign, losing three and drawing one.

Also, Arsenal ended a run of three straight defeats in the league.

And Kanu who was involved in many explosive encounters between Arsenal and United in the past wrote:”Done and dusted come on you Arsenal. Job well done, we move.”

By James Agberebi

