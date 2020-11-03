Mikel Nominated For Stoke City’s October Player Of The Month Award

John Mikel Obi has been nominated for Stoke City’s player of the month for October, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel will battle three other players; Harry Souttar, Tyrese Campbell and Steven Fletcher for the individual prize.

The 33-year-old played a crucial role as Michael O’Neill’s side kept three clean sheets and recorded four wins from seven Sky Bet Championship and Carabao Cup fixtures in the month.

“Another member of the squad who played every minute throughout October, John Obi Mikel put in a number of impressive performances as the Potters recorded four wins from seven,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“The 33-year-old was a formidable presence in the heart of midfield and used his extensive experience to guide the team, particularly in clashes against Aston Villa and Barnsley….