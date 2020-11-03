NFF To Challenge England For PSV Starlet Madueke

The Nigeria Football Federation are trying to convince PSV Eindhoven starlet Noni Madueke to switch his nationality from England to Nigeria.

Madueke, 18, has represented England at youth level, in both the U-16s and the U-19s.

The talented youngster is eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents.

Madueke left Spurs to join PSV in June 2018 – rejecting Manchester United in the process – and impressed for their youth sides before making his senior debut last season.



This year looks set to be Madueke’s breakout campaign after his stunning start in the Eredivisie and Europe.

Madueke has scored four times and set up four more goals in just 11 appearances. Only three of those appearances have been starts and he displayed his potential once again with a two-goal performance off the bench in PSV’s 4-0 win over Den Haag on…