Onuachu Leads Eagles Strikers In Europe Despite Poor Output For Nigeria

Genk forward, Paul Onuachu is currently Nigeria’s hottest striker in Europe in the 2020/2021 season, but the top form of the 26 year old at club level will not guarantee him a starting shirt in the Eagles lineup ahead of the forthcoming double-header AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr named EIGHT ATTACKERS in his 24-man squad for the

games, now made up of four centre-forwards and four wingers, with Onuachu initially named among the players on standby replacing injured Moses Simon.

Interestingly, Onuachu is the most prolific of the lot having scored nine goals in 10 league appearances in the Belgian top flight. Despite his impressive feat however, Onuachu has struggled to replicate his club form in the national team leading to criticism in some quarters, while others put the blame on the Eagles’ inability to play to the striker’s

strengths.

It would be recalled that Rohr, in an interview preceeding the recent friendlies against Algeria and…