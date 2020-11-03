Our Club Bigger Than Messi

Barcelona presidential candidate Pere Riera says the club is bigger than captain and superstar Lionel Messi.

Riera has announced his decision to succeed Josep Bartomeu following the latter’s resignation.



“In my opinion, Messi has to stay at Barcelona and not with history,” Riera told Radio MARCA. “It’s not good for anyone.

“In the end, it’s Messi who decides [his future]. I very much doubt that Messi wanted to leave Barcelona [in the summer].

“I wouldn’t pull out all the stops for Messi.”

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.